Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office employee was shot and killed, and a 15-year-old was shot and wounded in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Friday night, May 8.
Teutonia and Chambers
What we know:
The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Police said a suspect fired several shots into a vehicle, hitting the 56-year-old victim.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The victim's family identified him as Dennis Johnson. They told FOX6 News he was a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office employee who had just left work at the courthouse.
What we don't know:
It's not clear what led to the gunfire. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
18th and Galena
What we know:
Just after 7:30 p.m., a 15-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds.
What we don't know:
Police are looking for whoever is responsible. It's not clear what led to the shooting.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Police Department.