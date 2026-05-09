Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

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The Brief Milwaukee police responded to two separate shootings on Friday night. One person, a sheriff's office employee, was killed. A 15-year-old was injured in another shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office employee was shot and killed, and a 15-year-old was shot and wounded in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Friday night, May 8.

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Police said a suspect fired several shots into a vehicle, hitting the 56-year-old victim.

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The victim's family identified him as Dennis Johnson. They told FOX6 News he was a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office employee who had just left work at the courthouse.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what led to the gunfire. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

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18th and Galena

What we know:

Just after 7:30 p.m., a 15-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds.

What we don't know:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. It's not clear what led to the shooting.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.