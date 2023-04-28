Milwaukee shootings, 2 men wounded Friday

article

Two Milwaukee men were wounded in separate shootings Friday, April 28.

Police said one of the victims sustained serious injuries.

26th and Capitol

A 52-year-old man was shot shortly before 3 a.m. and taken to a hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.

37th and Kilbourn

Around 2:15 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital. Police said he sustained serious injuries.

MPD investigates

Police are still looking for the shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.