Milwaukee shootings, 2 men wounded Friday
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were wounded in separate shootings Friday, April 28.
Police said one of the victims sustained serious injuries.
26th and Capitol
A 52-year-old man was shot shortly before 3 a.m. and taken to a hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.
37th and Kilbourn
Around 2:15 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital. Police said he sustained serious injuries.
MPD investigates
Police are still looking for the shooters.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.