Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 people injured

The Brief MPD said three people were shot and wounded on Friday. One shooting happened near 49th and Capitol, the other happened near 15th and Cherry. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Three people were shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Friday, April 18, 2025.

49th and Capitol

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 25-year-old victim was shot around 12:30 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

15th and Cherry

What we know:

At about 10:30 p.m., a 26-year-old and a 34-year-old were shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for a known suspect.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.