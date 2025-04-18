Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 people injured
MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Friday, April 18, 2025.
49th and Capitol
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 25-year-old victim was shot around 12:30 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
What we don't know:
What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
15th and Cherry
What we know:
At about 10:30 p.m., a 26-year-old and a 34-year-old were shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police are looking for a known suspect.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.