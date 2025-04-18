Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 people injured

Published  April 18, 2025 9:27pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

    • MPD said three people were shot and wounded on Friday.
    • One shooting happened near 49th and Capitol, the other happened near 15th and Cherry.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Friday, April 18, 2025.

49th and Capitol

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 25-year-old victim was shot around 12:30 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

15th and Cherry

What we know:

At about 10:30 p.m., a 26-year-old and a 34-year-old were shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for a known suspect.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

