Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, 2 wounded

Published  March 21, 2025 5:30am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee fatal shooting, 7th and Becher

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday morning, March 21 near 7th and Becher.

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating separate shootings that happened on Friday, March 21.
    • Police are looking for whoever is responsible.  
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Friday, March 21 left one person dead and two others wounded. 

7th and Becher

What we know:

Two people, ages 42 and 47, were shot at approximately 3:15 a.m. The 42-year-old victim died at the scene. The 47-year-old victim sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. 

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.  

7th and Becher, Milwaukee

12th and Locust

What we know:

A 16-year-old was shot around 3:15 a.m. They were taken to the hospital for medical treatment. 

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

