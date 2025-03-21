Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, 2 wounded

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating separate shootings that happened on Friday, March 21. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Friday, March 21 left one person dead and two others wounded.

7th and Becher

What we know:

Two people, ages 42 and 47, were shot at approximately 3:15 a.m. The 42-year-old victim died at the scene. The 47-year-old victim sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

12th and Locust

What we know:

A 16-year-old was shot around 3:15 a.m. They were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.