Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Friday, March 21 left one person dead and two others wounded.
7th and Becher
What we know:
Two people, ages 42 and 47, were shot at approximately 3:15 a.m. The 42-year-old victim died at the scene. The 47-year-old victim sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
7th and Becher, Milwaukee
12th and Locust
What we know:
A 16-year-old was shot around 3:15 a.m. They were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.