Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 wounded

Three people were shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Friday night, Jan. 9. One person, who was not involved, was shot during an exchange of gunfire. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Three people were shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Friday night, Jan. 9.

17th and Keefe

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said someone fired shots into a vehicle around 5:30 p.m. A 49-year-old was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a 43-year-old was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. It's unclear what led to the shooting.

11th and Greenfield

What we know:

MPD said people were exchanging gunfire when an uninvolved victim was shot at around 5:35 p.m. The 37-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

What prompted the exchange of gunfire is not yet known. Police are looking for the people responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.