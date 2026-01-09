Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 wounded

Published  January 9, 2026 6:43pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
Police scene near 17th and Keefe

    • Three people were shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Friday night, Jan. 9.
    • One person, who was not involved, was shot during an exchange of gunfire.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Friday night, Jan. 9. 

17th and Keefe

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said someone fired shots into a vehicle around 5:30 p.m. A 49-year-old was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a 43-year-old was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. It's unclear what led to the shooting.

11th and Greenfield

What we know:

MPD said people were exchanging gunfire when an uninvolved victim was shot at around 5:35 p.m. The 37-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

What prompted the exchange of gunfire is not yet known. Police are looking for the people responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information.

