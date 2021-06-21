Milwaukee shootings: 3 people shot in 3 incidents

Police are investigating three shootings that happened Sunday evening in the city of Milwaukee.

The first shooting happened near 12th and Meinecke shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday. The victim, a 52-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of an argument. Milwaukee Police continue to seek a known suspect.

The second shooting happened around 11 p.m. near 13th and Mitchell. The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He appeared at a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

The third shooting happened shortly before midnight near 27th and Kilbourn. The victim, a 47-year-old female, sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of an argument that the victim was not involved in. Milwaukee Police continue to seek a known suspect.

