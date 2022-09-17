Milwaukee shootings; 2 wounded in separate incidents just minutes apart

article

Milwaukee police say two people were wounded in separate incidents late Friday, Sept. 16.

Around 10:20 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded near 12th and Wright in Milwaukee. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Shooting near 90th and Good Hope, Milwaukee

Less than 15 minutes, later, police were called to the neighborhood near 90th and Good Hope for a shooting. A 23-year-old man was shot and wounded at that location.

In each of these incidents, investigators are looking for the person who fired the shots.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.