Milwaukee shootings: 2 injured in 2 separate shootings

Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that left two injured in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 13.

76th and Courtland

A 27-year-old woman presented herself at a hospital with a single gunshot wound around 12:15 a.m. The circumstances around the shooting appear to be road-rage-related and the victim does not appear to be the intended target.

Milwaukee Police are seeking unknown suspect(s) in relation to this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

53rd and Villard

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the area of 53rd and Villard between 4 a.m. and 4:15 a.m., police say. He presented himself at a hospital with a single gunshot wound where he is expected to survive.

The exact location and circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Milwaukee Police are seeking unknown suspect(s) in relation to this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

