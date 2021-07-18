Milwaukee shootings: 2 injured in 2 separate incidents

Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two injured Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened near Fond du Lac and Baldwin around 9 p.m. Saturday, July 17.

The victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are the result of an argument.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect at this time.

The second shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. near 24th and Hopkins.

The victim, a 53-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim arrived at the hospital with an injury to his leg. He does not appear to have been the target and the circumstances surrounding this shooting are still under investigation.

Milwaukee Police are seeking an unknown suspect at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.