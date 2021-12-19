Milwaukee shootings: 2 dead, 4 injured

article

Milwaukee police are investigating six separate shootings that left two dead and four injured Saturday night into Sunday morning in the city of Milwaukee.

17th and National

Police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 11 p.m. near 17th and National on the city's south side. A 34-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

32nd and Auer

Police were called to the area of 32nd and Auer shortly after 11 p.m. after a 31-year-old Milwaukee man with non-fatal injuries arrived at the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

64th and Bradley

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was injured in a shooting near 64th and Bradley around 12:40 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Unknown location

Around 1:30 a.m., a 20- to 30-year-old man arrived at a hospital for treatment following a shooting. The victim was pronounced deceased. The location of the shooting or identity of the victim is still under investigation. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are also under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

76th and Bobolink

A 17-year-old Milwaukee male was injured in a shooting near 76th and Bobolink around 1:30 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Evans and Hampton

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near Evans and Hampton around 3 a.m. The victim, a male in his 20s, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to any of these incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

