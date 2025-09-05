Milwaukee shooting; 57-year-old wounded near 20th and Congress

article

Milwaukee police say a 57-year-old was shot and wounded near 20th and Congress early Friday, Sept. 5.

20th and Congress incident

What we know:

Officials said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday. It was about 12 hours later that the victim showed up at a hospital to get treatment for the injuries, police said.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.