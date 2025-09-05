Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting; 57-year-old wounded near 20th and Congress

By
Published  September 5, 2025 5:16pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • A 57-year-old was shot and wounded near 20th and Congress in Milwaukee, police said.
    • The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 5.
    • Officials said the victim showed up at a hospital about 12 hours later to get treatment for injuries.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 57-year-old was shot and wounded near 20th and Congress early Friday, Sept. 5.

20th and Congress incident

What we know:

Officials said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday. It was about 12 hours later that the victim showed up at a hospital to get treatment for the injuries, police said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews