Milwaukee shooting; 57-year-old wounded near 20th and Congress
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 57-year-old was shot and wounded near 20th and Congress early Friday, Sept. 5.
20th and Congress incident
What we know:
Officials said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday. It was about 12 hours later that the victim showed up at a hospital to get treatment for the injuries, police said.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.