Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 1 dead, 1 wounded in separate incidents

A 14-year-old died from injuries in a shooting – and in a separate incident, an 18-year-old was wounded on Thursday, Aug. 15.

24th and Lisbon

Shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, an 18-year-old was wounded near 24th and Lisbon. Officials say the suspect fired shots at a vehicle, striking the 18-year-old victim. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

39th and Vliet

A 14-year-old died from injuries suffered in a shooting near 39th and Vliet in Milwaukee around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. The teen was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.