Milwaukee shooting: 1 dead near 26th and Kilbourn, 2 in custody

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday near 26th and Kilbourn.

A 50-year-old Milwaukee woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a 23-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were taken into custody after this shooting and a firearm was recovered.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.