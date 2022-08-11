Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting: 1 dead near 26th and Kilbourn, 2 in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday near 26th and Kilbourn. 

A 50-year-old Milwaukee woman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

According to police, a 23-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were taken into custody after this shooting and a firearm was recovered. 

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. 