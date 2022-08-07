Milwaukee shootings: 8 injured in 8 incidents Saturday

article

Police are investigating seven shootings that left seven injured Saturday, August 6 in the city of Milwaukee. Five of those shootings happened within 70 minutes, police say.

50th and Nash

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 50th and Nash around 10:20 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

22nd and National

A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was injured in a shooting near 22nd and National around 12:40 p.m. Saturday. Police say he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

16th & Mitchell

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 7:40 p.m. near 16th and Mitchell. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

17th & Scott

Ten minutes later, just a half mile north, a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot near 17th and Scott and taken to the hospital around 7:50 p.m. She is expected to survive, police say.

24th & Monroe

A 34-year-old Milwaukee man was injured around 8:20 p.m. Saturday near 24th and Monroe on the city's north side. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

27th and Lisbon

Twenty minutes later, a mile south, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 27th and Lisbon. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

14th & Atkinson

A 43-year-old was shot around 8:50 p.m. near 14th and Atkinson. Police say he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Scene near Cesar Chavez and Washington

Cesar Chavez and Washington

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was injured in a shooting around 11:50 p.m. Saturday. Police say he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police continue to seek suspects in these incidents. If you have any information, you're asked to contact them at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

