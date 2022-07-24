Milwaukee shootings: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2 incidents Sunday

Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that left one person dead and two people injured in the city Sunday.

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the arm Sunday morning near Teutonia and Locust and drove himself to a nearby fire station for help. He was transported to the hospital where he is expected to survive. Officials said the vehicle had bullet holes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The second shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near 22nd and Orchard on the city's south side. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and later pronounced dead. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for his injuries. No word on his condition.

Police continue to seek suspect(s) in these cases.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.