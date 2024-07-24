Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 43-year-old wounded, 41st and Custer

article

Milwaukee police say a 43-year-old was shot and wounded near 41st and Custer on Wednesday morning, July 24.

Officials said the shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Shooting near 41st and Custer, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.