Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 1 dead, 3 wounded

One person is dead and three others were wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 23.



Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 23 left one person dead and three others injured.

84th and Herbert

What we know:

Police say the 25-year-old victim was shot and killed around 1:37 a.m. near 84th and Herbert. People who spoke with FOX6 News identified the victim as Nick Thacker.

FOX6 News spoke with a woman who identified herself as a girlfriend. She said before the shooting occurred there had been a fight over the victim's vehicle.

The girlfriend tells FOX6 News she was sleeping in the same room as Thacker when someone fired shots through the window of their residence, striking him.

FOX6 News saw police tow a red car from the crime scene.

"Somebody tried to steal his car, when he spoke out his window to tell them to move around, they shot," said Paris, girlfriend. "Put the guns down, it gets worse and worse and worse every year, bro I’m tired."

50th and Center

What we know:

Two people were shot around 11:30 p.m. The two victims, ages 21 and 24, arrived at the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

13th and Nash

What we know:

Police are investigating another shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m.

The 32-year-old victim sustained gunshot wounds and received treatment at the hospital, police say.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.