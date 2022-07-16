Milwaukee shootings: 2 dead, 6 injured Saturday into Sunday

Milwaukee police are investigating multiple shootings that left two people dead and six people injured on the city's north side early Saturday morning into Sunday.

1st and Locust

The first shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

27th and Roosevelt

A 34-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously injured near 27th and Roosevelt around 10:20 a.m. Saturday. The shooting is still under investigation.

Police say a 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 22nd and Wright shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another 28-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken the hospital in stable condition. The circumstances are believed to be argument related.

26th and Auer

A 22-year-old Milwaukee woman was the unintended target of several shots were fired by occupants of a vehicle around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. She suffered minor injuries.

41st and Capitol

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 41st and Capitol shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

14th and Chambers

In the first of three shootings in less than an hour, police say a 35-year-old Milwaukee woman presented herself at a hospital with gunshot wounds. The shooting happened near 14th and Chambers. She is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

31st and Courtland

A 43-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot around 12:15 a.m. near 31st and Courtland Sunday. She was taken to the hospital where she is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting resulted from a physical altercation.

77th and Mill

A 17-year-old Milwaukee male sustained non-fatal injuries near 77th and Mill shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Police are still searching for suspects in these incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.