Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Saturday; 21-year-old wounded, unknown location

By
Published  July 5, 2025 6:13am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department

The Brief

    • A shooting victim, 21, showed up at a hospital for treatment just after midnight, Saturday, July 5.
    • Investigators are trying to determine where the shooting happened and who pulled the trigger.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 21-year-old was shot and wounded just after midnight on Saturday, July 5. But investigators are trying to determine where the shooting happened. 

Shooting investigation

What we know:

Officials say the shooting victim showed up at a hospital shortly after midnight on Saturday. 

In addition to the location, the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Featured

Milwaukee police shooting near 46th and Hampton; suspect in court
article

Milwaukee police shooting near 46th and Hampton; suspect in court

A man accused of shooting and wounding a Milwaukee police officer near 46th and Hampton made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, July 2.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews