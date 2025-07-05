Milwaukee shooting Saturday; 21-year-old wounded, unknown location

article

A shooting victim, 21, showed up at a hospital for treatment just after midnight, Saturday, July 5. Investigators are trying to determine where the shooting happened and who pulled the trigger.



Milwaukee police say a 21-year-old was shot and wounded just after midnight on Saturday, July 5. But investigators are trying to determine where the shooting happened.

Shooting investigation

What we know:

Officials say the shooting victim showed up at a hospital shortly after midnight on Saturday.

In addition to the location, the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

