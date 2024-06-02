Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 3 injured

article

Three people were injured in different Milwaukee shootings on Sunday, June 2.

25th and Hadley

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. The victim, a 20-year-old, sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury and went to the hospital.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, however, it appears to be related to an argument that occurred prior to the shooting.

19th and Fiebrantz

The shooting happened after 3:30 a.m. The 33-year-old victim sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury and was taken to the hospital.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation; however, it appeared to be domestic violence related. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

60th and Capitol

A 21-year-old was shot around 9:30 a.m. The victim sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury and medical attention was called nearby. The victim was then taken to the hospital.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, but it appears to be related to a verbal argument that occurred prior to the shooting.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.