Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shots fired incident near 37th and Villard; search for shooter

By
Published  May 12, 2025 2:46pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Shots fired near 37th and Villard, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Shots were fired at a gas station near 37th and Villard in Milwaukee on Monday morning, May 12.
    • Officials say no injuries were reported.
    • Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened near 37th and Villard on Monday morning, May 12. 

Shots fired incident

What we know:

Officials say the shots were fired around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

The suspect fired a shot inside and left the location, police said. No injuries were reported. 

Shots fired near 37th and Villard, Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews