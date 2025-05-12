Milwaukee shots fired incident near 37th and Villard; search for shooter
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened near 37th and Villard on Monday morning, May 12.
Shots fired incident
What we know:
Officials say the shots were fired around 10:45 a.m. Monday.
The suspect fired a shot inside and left the location, police said. No injuries were reported.
Shots fired near 37th and Villard, Milwaukee
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.