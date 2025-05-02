Milwaukee shootings Friday; 24-year-old wounded, shooter sought
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 24-year-old was shot and wounded near 18th and Highland on Friday afternoon, May 2.
18th and Highland
What we know:
Officials said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday.
The victim showed up at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police are seeking an unknown shooter.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.