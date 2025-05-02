Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Friday; 24-year-old wounded, shooter sought

Published  May 2, 2025 4:47pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 18th and Highland.
    • A 24-year-old was wounded around 3:15 p.m. Friday.
    • Investigators are seeking an unknown shooter.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 24-year-old was shot and wounded near 18th and Highland on Friday afternoon, May 2. 

18th and Highland

What we know:

Officials said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday. 

The victim showed up at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police are seeking an unknown shooter. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews