Milwaukee shooting; woman's car struck by gunfire, result of shootout

A shootout between two people near 21st and Capitol ends with a Milwaukee's woman's car being shot up. Thankfully, she was not wounded.

Milwaukee police say the 41-year-old woman was in the area shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 when unknown suspects were shooting at each other. Again, her vehicle was struck.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.