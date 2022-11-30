Milwaukee shooting; woman wounded near 41st and Custer

article

A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 41st and Custer on Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police are searching for the shooter.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.