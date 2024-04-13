Woman shot in back, Milwaukee man accused

article

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of firing shots at three women outside a home on N. 31st Street in Milwaukee. The accused is Tashawn Carroll-Harris – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Physical abuse of a child

First-degree reckless injury

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts)

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told a Milwaukee police detective that on Sunday, March 31, she was with Carroll-Harris at the home on 31st Street. The woman said she got into an argument with Carroll-Harris and he "grabbed (her) by the neck and choked her," the complaint said. The 19-year-old then apparently apologized for "snapping."

The woman called her mother and sister to come over. Carroll-Harris then left the home and came back with seven other teens with guns, according to the complaint. The woman indicated she went to the back of the home to hide. After a few moments of yelling and threatening the woman, the subjects left the home – including Carroll-Harris.

When the woman's mother and sister arrived, they tried to walk to the back of the home – and the Carroll-Harris' car pulled up. The complaint said the Carroll-Harris was in the driver's seat and "both the driver's passenger side and rear passenger windows were rolled down." Carroll-Harris "then started shooting toward them and the rear passenger shot at them," the complaint said. The woman's mother was shot in the back.

Officers found 17 bullet casings at the scene.

Carroll-Harris made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on April 11. His cash bond was set at $50,000.