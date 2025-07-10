Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 16th and Greenfield, no arrests

article

One person was wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee late Wednesday night, July 9.

What we know:

Police say an 18-year-old was shot shortly before midnight near 16th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.