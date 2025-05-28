Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 55-year-old wounded

Published  May 28, 2025 7:46am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

    • One person was wounded in a Milwaukee shooting on Wednesday morning.
    • It happened near 45th and Hampton.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - One person was wounded in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side Wednesday morning, May 28.

45th and Hampton

What we know:

It happened around 12:40 a.m. Police said the 55-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

