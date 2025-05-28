Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 55-year-old wounded
MILWAUKEE - One person was wounded in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side Wednesday morning, May 28.
45th and Hampton
What we know:
It happened around 12:40 a.m. Police said the 55-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.