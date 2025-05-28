Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 55-year-old wounded

article

The Brief One person was wounded in a Milwaukee shooting on Wednesday morning. It happened near 45th and Hampton. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



One person was wounded in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side Wednesday morning, May 28.

45th and Hampton

What we know:

It happened around 12:40 a.m. Police said the 55-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.