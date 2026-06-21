The Brief Milwaukee police said two people were shot and wounded near 56th and Fond du Lac. Two women who were in the area that night said they saw a wedding party at the venue. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police responded to an event venue near 56th and Fond du Lac after shots rang out Saturday night, and those who were in the area said it unfolded on one of the most special days two people can share.

Wedding party

What they're saying:

Two women, Dephi and Molly, were selling Father's Day gift baskets in the area Saturday and said they noticed a wedding party going in and out of the venue.

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"We noticed there was a wedding party down the street, and they looked like they were having a lot of fun," Dephi said. "It looked like the colors were blue and white – blue, white and silver."

Police investigate shooting near 56th and Fond du Lac on June 20, 2026.

The women left at around 8 p.m. Police said the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. and two victims – ages 35 and 39 – were wounded and taken to a hospital.

"I think that it's sad, because this is a time to be rejoicing, to be rejoicing with your family," said Dephi.

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Those in the area said shootings are not common, but this is one they cannot imagine anyone forgetting.

"Instead of having a real nice anniversary, they're going to think about that, they're going to think about what happened at their wedding," Delphi said.

FOX6 News reached out to the venue, Aria Business Center, but did not hear back by the deadline for this story.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are still investigating the shooting and looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.