Milwaukee shooting Saturday night, 2 wounded on city's north side

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The Brief Two people were wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday night. The shooting happened near 56th and Fond du Lac. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact MPD.



Two people were injured in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side on Saturday night, June 20.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened near 56th and Fond du Lac at about 9:45 p.m.

FOX6 crews on scene saw police tape around the front of the Aria Business Center.

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Police say two people, a 35-year-old and a 39-year-old, were wounded in the shooting and taken to a local hospital. The condition of the two victims was not provided.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are seeking information to identify a suspect in connection to this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.