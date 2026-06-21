Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Saturday night, 2 wounded on city's north side

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 21, 2026 6:29 AM CDT
Published June 21, 2026 6:29 AM CDT
article

Scene on Fond du Lac Avenue near 56th Street

The Brief

    • Two people were wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday night.
    • The shooting happened near 56th and Fond du Lac.
    • Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact MPD.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side on Saturday night, June 20.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened near 56th and Fond du Lac at about 9:45 p.m.

FOX6 crews on scene saw police tape around the front of the Aria Business Center.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police say two people, a 35-year-old and a 39-year-old, were wounded in the shooting and taken to a local hospital. The condition of the two victims was not provided.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are seeking information to identify a suspect in connection to this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee