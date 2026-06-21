Milwaukee shooting Saturday night, 2 wounded on city's north side
MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side on Saturday night, June 20.
Shooting details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened near 56th and Fond du Lac at about 9:45 p.m.
FOX6 crews on scene saw police tape around the front of the Aria Business Center.
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Police say two people, a 35-year-old and a 39-year-old, were wounded in the shooting and taken to a local hospital. The condition of the two victims was not provided.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are seeking information to identify a suspect in connection to this shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.