Milwaukee shooting near 42nd and Auer, 1 seriously wounded

By
Published  December 2, 2025 1:52pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
Police scene at 42nd and Auer

The Brief

    • One person was shot and seriously wounded on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday.
    • A 31-year-old was shot near 42nd and Auer.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360

MILWAUKEE - One person was shot and seriously wounded on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday morning, Dec. 2.

42nd and Auer

What we know:

Police said someone shot into the victim's vehicle around 9:45 a.m. The 31-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with serious gunshot wounds.

What we don't know:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information. FOX6 News went to the scene at 42nd and Auer.

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews