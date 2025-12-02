Milwaukee shooting near 42nd and Auer, 1 seriously wounded

article

One person was shot and seriously wounded on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday morning, Dec. 2.

42nd and Auer

What we know:

Police said someone shot into the victim's vehicle around 9:45 a.m. The 31-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with serious gunshot wounds.

What we don't know:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.