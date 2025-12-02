Milwaukee shooting near 42nd and Auer, 1 seriously wounded
MILWAUKEE - One person was shot and seriously wounded on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday morning, Dec. 2.
42nd and Auer
What we know:
Police said someone shot into the victim's vehicle around 9:45 a.m. The 31-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with serious gunshot wounds.
What we don't know:
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information. FOX6 News went to the scene at 42nd and Auer.