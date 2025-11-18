Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 30th and Atkinson, 1 dead

By
Published  November 18, 2025 5:32am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning, Nov. 18. 
    • A 28-year-old was shot near 30th and Atkinson. 
    • No arrests have been made. 

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Nov. 18 left one person dead. 

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, a 28-year-old was shot near 30th and Atkinson around 2:30 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews