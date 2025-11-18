Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 30th and Atkinson, 1 dead

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning, Nov. 18. A 28-year-old was shot near 30th and Atkinson. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Nov. 18 left one person dead.

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, a 28-year-old was shot near 30th and Atkinson around 2:30 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.