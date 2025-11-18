Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 30th and Atkinson, 1 dead
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Nov. 18 left one person dead.
What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, a 28-year-old was shot near 30th and Atkinson around 2:30 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.