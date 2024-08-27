Milwaukee shooting near 27th and Burleigh, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - One person was wounded in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday, Aug. 27.
It happened near 27th and Burleigh around 6:30 p.m. Police said the 26-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.