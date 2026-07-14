Milwaukee shootings Tuesday, 16-year-old among victims
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two people were wounded in separate shootings Tuesday, July 14.
44th and Center
What we know:
A 16-year-old was shot near 44th and Center at around 4:20 p.m. The victim went to a hospital and is expected to survive.
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64th and Kaul
What we know:
An 18-year-old was shot near 64th and Kaul at around 9:50 p.m. The victim went to a hospital and is expected to survive.
MPD tips
What we don't know:
It's not clear what led to the shootings, and Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.