Milwaukee shootings Tuesday, 16-year-old among victims

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The Brief Milwaukee police said two people were shot on Tuesday, July 14. One of the victims, a 16-year-old, was wounded near 44th and Center. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police said two people were wounded in separate shootings Tuesday, July 14.

44th and Center

What we know:

A 16-year-old was shot near 44th and Center at around 4:20 p.m. The victim went to a hospital and is expected to survive.

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64th and Kaul

What we know:

An 18-year-old was shot near 64th and Kaul at around 9:50 p.m. The victim went to a hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD tips

What we don't know:

It's not clear what led to the shootings, and Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.