Milwaukee shooting near 16th and National, victim taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - One person was wounded Tuesday morning in a shooting on Milwaukee's south side.
16th and National
What we know:
A 27-year-old victim was shot around 10:25 a.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
What we don't know:
What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released the information used in this report.