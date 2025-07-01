Milwaukee shooting near 16th and National, victim taken to hospital

article

One person was wounded Tuesday morning in a shooting on Milwaukee's south side.

16th and National

What we know:

A 27-year-old victim was shot around 10:25 a.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

