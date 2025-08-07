Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 17-year-old injured

Published  August 7, 2025 2:21pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 7.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:32 p.m., a 17-year-old was shot near 46th and Fairmount.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

