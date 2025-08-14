Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 1 injured near 29th and Burleigh

By
Published  August 14, 2025 4:39pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, Aug. 14.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:46 p.m., a 27-year-old was shot in the area of 29th and Burleigh.

The shooting victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee