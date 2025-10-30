Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 1 injured near 19th and Locust

October 30, 2025
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, Oct. 30.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8:42 a.m., a 27-year-old was shot in the area of 19th and Locust.

The shooting victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police say the shooting resulted from an argument.

Police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

