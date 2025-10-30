Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 1 injured near 19th and Locust
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, Oct. 30.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8:42 a.m., a 27-year-old was shot in the area of 19th and Locust.
The shooting victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Police say the shooting resulted from an argument.
What we know:
Police are looking for those responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
