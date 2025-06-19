Milwaukee shooting Thursday morning, 1 dead, 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed, and another person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, June 19, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 6:10 a.m., two people were shot in the area of Hopkins and Fairmount.
A 23-year-old died from their injuries, and a 19-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.