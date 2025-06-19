Milwaukee shooting Thursday morning, 1 dead, 1 injured

article

One person was killed, and another person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, June 19, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 6:10 a.m., two people were shot in the area of Hopkins and Fairmount.

A 23-year-old died from their injuries, and a 19-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.