Milwaukee shooting, 31st and Cameron; 1 injured, arrest made
MILWAUKEE - A man was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, July 17.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 4:45 p.m. near 31st and Cameron. The victim, a 24-year-old, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound to his left shoulder.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police have a 23-year-old suspect in custody and at this time are not seeking any other suspects.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
