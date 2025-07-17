Milwaukee shooting, 31st and Cameron; 1 injured, arrest made

article

The Brief A 24-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, July 17. It happened around 4:45 p.m. near 31st and Cameron. Police have a 23-year-old suspect in custody and at this time are not seeking any other suspects.



A man was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, July 17.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 4:45 p.m. near 31st and Cameron. The victim, a 24-year-old, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The investigation is ongoing.

Police have a 23-year-old suspect in custody and at this time are not seeking any other suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.