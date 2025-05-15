Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 17-year-old wounded

article

The Brief Milwaukee police said a teen was shot and wounded on Thursday, May 15. The 17-year-old was shot near 57th and Locust and is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police said a teen was shot and wounded on the city's north side Thursday, May 15.

57th and Locust

What we know:

A 17-year-old victim was shot shortly after 6 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.



