Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 17-year-old wounded

By
Published  May 15, 2025 10:08pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police said a teen was shot and wounded on Thursday, May 15.
    • The 17-year-old was shot near 57th and Locust and is expected to survive.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a teen was shot and wounded on the city's north side Thursday, May 15.

57th and Locust

What we know:

A 17-year-old victim was shot shortly after 6 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.


 

