Milwaukee shooting Sunday near 49th and Villard, 1 injured

One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, Dec. 31.

According to Milwaukee police, around 1 a.m., a 34-year-old person was shot near 49th and Villard.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.