Milwaukee shooting Sunday, 38th and Hadley; 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - A 37-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Sunday, Feb. 23.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 6 p.m. near 38th and Hadley. The 37-year-old victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and police are searching for anyone involved.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department