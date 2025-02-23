Milwaukee shooting Sunday, 38th and Hadley; 1 injured

article

A 37-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Sunday, Feb. 23.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 6 p.m. near 38th and Hadley. The 37-year-old victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and police are searching for anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.