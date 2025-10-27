Milwaukee shooting Sunday, teen wounded on city's north side

article

The Brief A teen was shot and wounded on Milwaukee's north side Sunday. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



A teen was shot and wounded on Milwaukee's north side Sunday afternoon, Oct. 26.

27th and Cherry

What we know:

A 17-year-old victim was shot shortly after 3 p.m. Milwaukee police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

The shooting investigation remains ongoing, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.