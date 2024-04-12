Milwaukee shooting, stabbing near Carmen Playfield; 2 wounded

article

Two people were hurt in a shooting and stabbing on Milwaukee's north side Friday night, April 12.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Police said it appears to have started with a fight near 74th and Carmen Playfield.

A 27-year-old went to a hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound, authorities said, while a 20-year-old was taken to a hospital after being stabbed.

Police continue to seek whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.