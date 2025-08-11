Milwaukee shooting, shots fired at vehicle; 13-year-old injured

article

A 13-year-old was injured in a shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11:07 a.m., the suspect fired at a vehicle near 107th and Appleton.

A 13-year-old was struck, and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information on these shootings is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.