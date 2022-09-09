Sherman and Capitol shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police

A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded Friday, Sept. 9 near Sherman and Capitol.

Police said someone in a vehicle fired shots toward the 25-year-old victim's vehicle, striking him around 4:50 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



