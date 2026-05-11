Milwaukee shooting, sheriff’s office employee killed; 2 arrested

The Brief Dennis Johnson, a 56-year-old employee of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, was shot and killed in Milwaukee on Friday. FOX6 has learned that two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting, and charges are pending. Dennis' coworkers are reflecting on the sudden loss of one of their own.



Two people were arrested in connection to the killing of a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office employee.

The victim, 56-year-old Dennis Johnson, worked as a public safety officer.

He was shot Friday evening (May 8) in broad daylight near Teutonia and Chambers.

Dennis Johnson

Johnson’s coworkers say they are still processing this loss. While they are relieved to know arrests have been made in the case, many of them are returning to work on Monday with heavy hearts.

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Remembering Dennis Johnson

What we know:

Crime has reached the inside of the Milwaukee County Courthouse as public safety officers mourn one of their own.

"Why…why would somebody do it?"

Police say Friday evening, just after 5 p.m., 56-year-old Dennis Johnson was fatally shot in broad daylight near Teutonia and Chambers.

Police scene near Teutonia and Chambers

He was an employee of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, but to this group he was more than just a coworker.

"I worked with him so well. I called him uncle. He wasn’t my real uncle, but I called him Uncle Dennis," said Tyshawna Jackson, a fellow public safety officer. "Dennis was like an uncle to me. He just had that bond and connection with him no matter what type of day you were having, he’d make you laugh or smile."

Dennis Johnson (center)

Police say someone fired shots into Johnson’s vehicle. His family told FOX6 he had just gotten off work.

"He said, ‘have a good weekend’ and I said, ‘you too’ and I didn’t that’ll be the last time I’d hear him say that to me," said Chloe Coggs-Jones, a fellow public safety officer.

Dennis Johnson (left)

Arrests made

What we know:

Milwaukee police say two suspects, a 25-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, have been arrested.

"I just want to know why Dennis? He didn’t deserve this. Tell us. Give us some answers, so the family can have some closure and so can his coworkers," added Coggs-Jones.

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As loved ones remember him as a hardworking family man, his colleagues are rallying together too.

Vigil for Dennis Johnson

"One of our coworkers did a prayer this morning, and it just didn’t feel right. I’m waiting for him to walk through the door like, ‘Hey, hey ya'll this a joke. I’m here,’" said Coggs-Jones.

Right now, charges are pending. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office says the case is still under review.