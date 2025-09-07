Milwaukee shooting Saturday night, 31-year-old injured
MILWAUKEE - A man was shot and injured in Milwaukee on Saturday night, Sept. 7, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 9 p.m., a 31-year-old was shot in the area of Buffum and Burleigh.
The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
