Milwaukee shooting Saturday night, 31-year-old injured

By
Published  September 7, 2025 6:27am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A man was shot and injured in Milwaukee on Saturday night, Sept. 7, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 9 p.m., a 31-year-old was shot in the area of Buffum and Burleigh.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

