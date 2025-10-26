Milwaukee shooting Saturday night, 2 hurt near Holton and Capitol

article

Two people were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday night, Oct. 25.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:20 p.m., two people were shot in the area of Holton and Capitol.

A 44-year-old and a 51-year-old were both injured and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD tips

What we know:

Police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.