Milwaukee shooting Saturday night, 50-year-old-injured

One person was injured in a late night shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10 p.m., a 50-year-old person was shot near 14th and Nash.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.