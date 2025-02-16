Milwaukee shooting Saturday night, 50-year-old-injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a late night shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Incident details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10 p.m., a 50-year-old person was shot near 14th and Nash.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.